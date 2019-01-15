Home Nation

Gauri Lankesh and Narendra Dabholkar murders: Accused Amit Degvekar was present at firing training, court told by investigators

Degvekar was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) G G Soni and remanded in police custody till January 23.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Activists and thinkers, Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, MM Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

PUNE: Amit Degvekar, an accused in the killings of scribe Gauri Lankesh and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, was present at a firing training in Karnataka where the conspiracy to kill them and communist leader Govind Pansare was suspected to be hatched, investigators told a court in Kolhapur Tuesday.

While seeking Degvekar's custody in the Pansare murder case, public prosecutor Shivajirao Rane told the court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) wanted to find out his exact role in the entire murder conspiracy.

He was produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) G G Soni and remanded in police custody till January 23.

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur.

He succumbed to his injuries a few days later on February 20.

The public prosecutor told the court the probe has revealed that Degvekar had gone to the weapon training spot in Karnataka's Belgavi district with four air guns, and remained present there during the exercise.

It is suspected that the conspiracy to kill Dabholkar, Pansare and Lankesh was hatched there, he said.

Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune while on his morning walk.

Lankesh was killed outside her residence in Bengaluru in September 2017.

"Degvekar was in a constant touch with Dr Virendra Sinh Tawde and Sarang Akolkar (both accused in the Dabholkar murder case). He was involved in the murder conspiracy of Pansare," Rane said.

In December last year, a Pune court had granted bail to Degvekar and two other accused, Amol Kale and Rajesh Bangera, in the Dabholkar murder case.

The CBI and the state CID are probing the killings of Dabholkar and Pansare, respectively.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named Tawde of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), an alleged offshoot of right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha, as the conspirator in the killing of Dabholkar.

It had identified Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as the assailants, who had fired bullets at Dabholkar.

The CBI had told a court in Pune that killings of Lankesh and Dabholkar were linked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gauri Lankesh Narendra Dabholkar Amit Degvekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp