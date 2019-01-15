Home Nation

Gujarat court cancels PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiriya's bail in sedition case

By PTI

SURAT: A local court Tuesday cancelled the conditional bail granted last month to Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya in the sedition case lodged against him in 2015.

The court of principal district and sessions judge R K Desai withdrew Kathiriya's relief after accepting the government's contention that he had violated conditions of the bail that required him to maintain law and order and not misuse his personal liberty.

The government had submitted a set of CDs pertaining to an alleged instance of Kathiriya, a close aide of quota spearhead Hardik Patel, using abusive language against police officials in Surat over a traffic dispute on December 27, 2018.

The sessions court left it to the police to take Kathiriya's custody without ordering him to surrender.

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader from Surat was arrested on November 19, 2018 in the sedition case filed by Amroli Police Station in Surat in the wake of the August 2015 stir for reservation, which had turned violent.

He was released on bail by a local court on December 3.

