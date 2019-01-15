Home Nation

Delhi High Court stays JNU’s  attendance circular

Justice Suresh Kait stayed the implementation of the November 13, 2018 circular and sought the response of the varsity on a plea by a teacher challenging the circular.

Delhi High court

Delhi HC (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed a circular issued by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration making it mandatory for the faculty to mark attendance, failing which no leave requests or proposals will be considered, even if it is to attend conferences and seminars abroad.

Justice Suresh Kait stayed the implementation of November 13, 2018, circular and sought the response of the varsity on a plea by a teacher challenging the circular.

The court scheduled the matter for further hearing on May 3. The petition challenging the circular was filed by professor Archana Prasad from the Centre for Informal Sector and Labour Studies, who had to attend a conference in South Africa from December 6-16, 2018 and sent a leave application on October 9 last year. 

However, the varsity administration rejected the application sensing the November 13 circular. She again requested leave on December 13, 2018, after receiving an invitation from The Sam Moyo African Institute for Agrarian Studies for a programme from January 21 to 25. Prasad applied for leave from January 20 to 27 but it was rejected on January 2 on the grounds of “not following attendance rules”.

Faculty relieved
The circular issued by JNU officials had made it mandatory for the faculty to mark their attendance for their leaves to be approved.

