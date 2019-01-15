Janata Congress Chhattisgarh leader Ajit Jogi meets Mayawati in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh leader Ajit Jogi on Tuesday met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati here.

Sources in the BSP said the two leaders discussed political strategy ahead of Lok Sabha elections due this summer.

Jogi, who is undergoing treatment here, also wished Mayawati on her birthday.

The BSP and Jogi's outfit had tied up for the recently-held assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and had won two and five seats respectively in the 90-member assembly.

Both the parties now plan to contest 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

It is believed that during the week, Mayawati could meet Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Jogi and INLD leader Abhay Chautala.