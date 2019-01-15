Home Nation

Jharkhand police to approach family members for convincing Maoists to join mainstream

All SPs have been given a list of absconding Maoists so that they can approach their families and inform them about the state government’s new surrender policy.

Published: 15th January 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Police will now approach families of wanted Maoists to encourage them to convince the ultras to give up arms and join the mainstream.

“In order to bridge the communication gap between the state police and Maoists, senior police officials will approach their families and inform them about the new surrender policy and ask them to convince their near and dear ones to surrender,” said ADG (Provisions) and senior spokesperson of Jharkhand Police ML Meena.

The initiative is taken as it was being felt that most arrested Maoists did not have any idea about the surrender policy or had surrendered long ago, he added.

The ADG said that awareness programmes have been held earlier, but now it will be intensified by reaching out directly to family members of Maoists.

Meanwhile, anti-Maoist operations will continue, he added.

Recently, Jamshedpur SSP Anup Birthare visited the family of Maoist commander Ramprasad Mardi.

“I visited Mardi’s family at Jhunjhka village in Jamshedpur and tried to help them understand why they should convince him to surrender before the police,” said Birthare. The meeting was “constructive” as they said that they will speak to Mardi whenever he contacts them, said the SSP.

Besides developing a good rapport with the families, Birthare said, “The dialogue will also help remove doubts on the new surrender policy.”

A multi-pronged strategy was being adopted to eradicate Maoists from Jharkhand, besides intensifying operations against them in some of the core areas, he added.

The SSP said that blankets, books, copies, pencils and erasers were also distributed among the family members of Maoists.

