J&K government to raise two women police battalions, approves revised hardship allowance for cops

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir has given sanction for raising of two women battalions of State police with the creation of 2014 posts of various ranks.

It has also approved revised hardship allowance for the policemen and officers, who are leading the counter-militancy operations in the militancy-hit State.

An official spokesman said State Administrative Council (SAC), which comprises Governor, three of his advisors and Chief Secretary, accorded sanction to raising of two women battalions of J&K Police.

The creation of 2014 posts of various ranks for these battalions was also approved.

The posts include 2 posts of Commandants, 6 posts of Deputy Commandant, 14 posts of DySP, 14 posts of Inspector, 4 posts of Inspector (M)/ Tel, 46 posts of Sub-Inspector, 4 posts of Sub-Inspector (M)/Tel, 46 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector, 10 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (M), 320 posts of Head Constable, 8 posts of Constable (Tel), 1402 posts of Constables/Tel, 138 posts of Followers, 2 posts of Medical Officer, 4 posts of Medical Assistant and 2 posts of Nursing Assistant.

The official spokesman said the two women battalions would be raised exclusively for women on the pattern of Border Battalions. "The move is aimed at equipping the J&K Police to effectively deal with crimes against the women and give due representation to the women in the Police force," he said.

The recruitment for the two women battalions, he said, would be completed within a year from the date of sanction. The raising of a women battalion will involve financial implications of Rs 235.86 Crore of which Rs 105.11 Crore would be provided by central government and Rs 129.94 Crore would be State share.

In a related development, the Governor administration accorded sanction to grant of Hardship Allowance at 8 per cent of basic pay in the revised pay levels for gazetted and non gazetted police personnel with effect from January 1, 2019.

"The SAC also approved Hardship Allowance at 10% of Basic Pay in revised pay levels in respect of 'Classified' category of Police personnel including those deployed with Special Police components and Bomb Disposal squads," the official spokesman said.

He said the new rate of Hardship Allowance would be in lieu of Hardship Allowance paid at 10% of pre-revised Basic Pay as per Government Order No. Home 1162 (P) of 2010 dated 16.09.2010.

The policemen were entitled to Hardship allowance at 10% of basic pay in terms of 6th Pay Commission. In view of the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, there was a need to revisit the rates of Hardship Allowances to bring in rationality in the rates viz-a-viz the hike on account of pay.