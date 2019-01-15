Home Nation

JNU sedition case: Police says countrywide probe, voluminous records led to three years for chargesheet

The police on Monday filed the 1,200-page charge sheet at a city court against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar (File|PTI)

Kanhaiya Kumar (File|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid criticism over the filing of charge sheet after almost three years in the JNU sedition case, the Delhi Police has said such cases "generally take such time" as it involved probe spread across the country and involved voluminous records and evidence.

The police on Monday filed the 1,200-page charge sheet at a city court against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and accused him of supporting seditious slogans raised on the campus in February 2016.

Kumar and others have questioned the delay in filing of the charge-sheet, alleging that its timing just a few months before the general elections had political undertones.

ALSO READ: JNU sedition case: Chidambaram dubs police charges against Kanhaiya Kumar and others as absurd 

A core member of the investigating team, however, said it was not a delay as "these kind of cases generally take such time".

"The probe was spread across the country across the country. A lot of evidence had to be collected, which also included the statement of a large number of accused and suspects as well as the witnesses," he said.

He said the maximum time was consumed in the interrogation of accused/suspects and witnesses of the case.

ALSO READ: JNUSU vows to fight ‘bogus’ case in court

Police has also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during the event held on the JNU campus on February 9, 2016 to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

In its charge sheet, the police has claimed that it has video clips to prove the offence which has been corroborated by the statements of the witnesses.

Police has alleged that Kumar had incited the mob to shout anti-India slogans.

ALSO READ: Charge sheet in sedition case politically motivated: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

A case was registered on February 11, 2016 under sections 124A and 120B of the IPC against unidentified persons at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station, following complaints from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maheish Girri and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

The event in 2016 had taken place despite the university administration cancelling the permission, following a complaint from the ABVP, which had termed it as "anti-national".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp