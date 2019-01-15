Keeping Lok Sabha and assembly polls in mind, Maharashtra okays Rs 700-crore schemes for backwards 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Following the centre's footsteps in wooing various social groups, the BJP government in Maharashtra on Tuesday announced sops for OBC, VJNT and SBC ahead of Polls.

The state cabinet cleared schemes worth Rs 700 crore targeted towards these sections of the society. The state cabinet today cleared grant proposals of Rs 300 crore and Rs 250 crore respectively for Vasantrao Naik VJNT Economic Development Corporation and OBC Finance and Development Corporation.

The cabinet also cleared proposals for allowing these corporations to distribute direct loans up to Rs 1 lakh to the community members and waive off interest for those who are regular in repaying it, personal loans up to Rs 10 lakh and group loans between Rs 10-50 lakh.

This will expedite the development process of these social sections, said a senior officer in the CMO.

The grants would be made available to the corporations over next three years of which Rs 150 crore are towards the loan schemes and Rs 100 crore are for enhancing skills of the traditional craftsman from amongst the OBC communities, while special schemes have been devised for development of Wadar, Pardhi, Ramoshi and other extreme backward communities from the VJNT group that would get Rs 300 crore over the next three years, the officer said.

The cabinet also cleared scholarship schemes for girls and meritorious students of std 10 and std 12 from the community and scheme for building hostels for the members of the community at all district headquarters. Cabinet also cleared creation of various posts for these hostels.

Cabinet also cleared Rs 6 crore for increasing the subsidy for nutritious diet under the scheme for adolescent girls. Centre bares major part of the scheme, the officer said.