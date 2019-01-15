Mayawati keeps her birthday low key affair, Akhilesh Yadav visits her to wish

Home Nation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav greets Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on her 63rd birthday in Lucknow Tuesday Jan 15 2019. | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Cautiously kept a low key affair just with customary address to media and release of her book-- A Travelogue of My Struggle Ridden Life and BSP movement--the only high point of BSP chief Mayawati's 63rd birthday was the visit paid to her by newly-stitched alliance partner and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence here on Tuesday.

However, the party workers of both BSP and SP had been working hard to make the day look special for the alliance cobbled up by the two parties keeping the acrimony of over two decades old behind them. Huge hoardings and banners in blue (BSP colour), featuring the BSP supremo, had dotted the roads approaching the BSP headquarters and Mayawati's residence.

For the first time in her political journey, Samajwadis had also put up banners to greet the BSP chief on her birthday in order to re-affirm the newly found friendship.

Decked up in her favourite pink silk suit, a tweed long coat and diamond studs in ears, Mayawati, flanked by party's national general secretary and member Rajya Sabha Satish Chandra Mishra, started off her day by accepting the wishes of party workers and leaders at party office just a few yards away from her sprawling bungalow on the same road on Tuesday.

She invoked her supporters and party workers to celebrate her birthday as Jankalyankari diwas across the state and distribute food and blankets among the poor. The party workers cut a 63-kg cake to greet her at the party office.

After her media statement and release of the 14th edition blue book both in Hindi and English, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accompanied by some senior leaders of his party visited Mayawati at her residence in the afternoon. He greeted her by presenting a bouquet and a shawl to her on her birthday.

This was Mayawati's first birthday after stitching up an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in the state for upcoming Lok Saha elections.

Initially, both parties had planned to announce their alliance on the occasion of Mayawati's birthday which she shares with Akhilesh's wife and Kannauj MP Dimple but then preponed it for last Saturday.

Akhilesh got a special cake which Mayawati cut on her residence. Both the leaders accepted good wishes for the alliance from all those present on the occasion.

Akhilesh spent around an hour with Mayawati. Later the BSP chief flew over to Delhi for evening bash in the national capital.

