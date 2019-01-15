Home Nation

Now Chhattisgarh to discard Ayushman Bharat with its own universal healthcare scheme

Modicare, as popularly known, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in September 2018, will be replaced by the state government's universal healthcare scheme with better modalities of implementation.

Published: 15th January 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh has termed the BJP-led Centre's ambitious scheme Ayushman Bharat as "flawed" and declared to bring its own in place of Pradhan Mantri Jan-arogya Yojana, which is aimed to provide annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

Modicare, as popularly known, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in September 2018, will be replaced by the state government's universal healthcare scheme with "better modalities of implementation".

Chhattisgarh will be the fifth state after Odisha, Delhi, Telangana and West Bengal to have refused the Ayushmann Bharat scheme. The state health minister TS Singhdeo stated that he is not in favour of the Ayushman Bharat, which is an insurance scheme where the expenses (on insurance) are more but the output is less.

"We are going more holistically plan to prepare a universal healthcare scheme that will incur fewer expenses as compared to Ayushman yojana where there is no allocation for treatment of over 100 diseases, rather the money is meant for an ailing person who gets operated for critical diseases", the state health minister TS Singhdeo said.

The BJP, however, regretted and questioned the objective of the Congress government.

"The decision is anti-people and is being done with malicious intent. Chhattisgarh was among the first to implement Ayushmann Bharat Yojana to cater to health coverage of over 10 lakh people who can't afford high treatment cost. Without any concrete vision and policy, the Congress government is pulling out of much-acclaimed welfare scheme merely because it has been either launched by the Centre or the earlier state government", the leader of opposition Dharampal Kaushik opined.

The Congress government is working on the budgetary provisions for the universal healthcare scheme that according to the health department will provide free diagnosis, treatment and even medicine. It is likely to be announced during the upcoming budget session of the legislative assembly next month.

Evaluating the Ayushmann Bharat Yojana, Singhdeo stated the individual family rate given under the insurance is Rs 1100, which is "high".

The Centre's share is Rs 660 while remaining Rs 440 the state has to cough up under the scheme, which according to the health minister is more restricted to treating serious ailments covering an only small percentage of the population while the insurance is being done for the 42 lakh families at Rs 1100 per family.

"That means the state will be giving over Rs 100 crore to the insurance company. But the hospitals don't get the amount on the treatment undertaken in the hospitals and the company consequently turns down to accept the treatment cost under the smart card", the minister said.

The Congress party in its Janghoshna Patra (election manifesto) has pledged for quality and affordable healthcare for all - rich or poor, urban or rural. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp