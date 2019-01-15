Home Nation

PM Modi makes a pitstop in Chhattisgarh, congratulates CM Bhupesh Baghel for new government

It was their first meeting at the Swami Vivekanand airport in Raipur after Baghel took over as the chief minister. 

Published: 15th January 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupes Baghel, PM Modi

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel welcomes PM Narendra Modi at Raipur airport. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the formation of the Congress government under his leadership in Chhattisgarh.

It was their first meeting at the Swami Vivekanand airport in Raipur after Baghel took over as the chief minister. 

The Congress party trounced the BJP and returned to power after 15 years in Chhattisgarh. On behalf of the state, Baghel welcomed the prime minister, who had a brief halt at the Raipur airport enroute to
Balangir in Odisha. 

Modi will return to Raipur in the afternoon by an IAF chopper and fly to Trivandrum (Kerala) by a
special flight.

Former chief minister Raman Singh was among the other dignitaries who welcomed the PM.

TAGS
Bhupesh Bhagel PM Narendra Modi

