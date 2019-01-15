PM Modi seeks feedback on opposition alliances

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought direct feedback from people on NaMo App on the impact of the opposition grand alliance in their states, besides the popularity of the members of Parliament in their constituencies.

The move appears to be a semblance of the pre-poll survey being conducted on the app, which could form the basis of ticket distribution by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi on Monday tweeted the ‘pre-poll survey’ on NaMo App soliciting people to respond to a host of questions, which also include rating various Central schemes. Later in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah in a twitter post exhorted people to take part in the survey and give their feedback on governance and constituencies.

The survey seeks inputs from the participants of their perception about the electoral impact of mahagathbandhan (grand alliances) in their states/areas.

The poll on the app asks the participants to share feedback on their MPs, including their accessibility and popularity. It also seeks to know the popular leaders in the Lok Sabha constituencies of the respondents. While the BJP has already constituted a committee under Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for preparing its manifesto, the inputs collected through the survey are likely to be utilised in preparing the the same.

The survey seeks participants to respond to questions, which include rating of programmes like Swachh Bharat, besides employment opportunities. Rural electrification, the state of economy and national security are also among issues on which the participants will give their ratings.

The NaMo App survey is in line with the BJP’s review meetings with its MPs during which they were made to answer a number of questions concerning their constituencies.