Home Nation

PM Modi seeks feedback on opposition alliances

The move appears to be a semblance of the pre-poll survey being conducted on the app, which could form the basis of ticket distribution by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought direct feedback from people on NaMo App on the impact of the opposition grand alliance in their states, besides the popularity of the members of Parliament in their constituencies. 

The move appears to be a semblance of the pre-poll survey being conducted on the app, which could form the basis of ticket distribution by the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi on Monday tweeted the ‘pre-poll survey’ on NaMo App soliciting people to respond to a host of questions, which also include rating various Central schemes. Later in the day, BJP chief Amit Shah in a twitter post exhorted people to take part in the survey and give their feedback on governance and constituencies. 

The survey seeks inputs from the participants of their perception about the electoral impact of mahagathbandhan (grand alliances) in their states/areas. 

The poll on the app asks the participants to share feedback on their MPs, including their accessibility and popularity. It also seeks to know the popular leaders in the Lok Sabha constituencies of the respondents. While the BJP has already constituted a committee under Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for preparing its manifesto, the inputs collected through the survey are likely to be utilised in preparing the the same.  

The survey seeks participants to respond to questions, which include rating of programmes like Swachh Bharat, besides employment opportunities. Rural electrification, the state of economy and national security are also among issues on which the participants will give their ratings. 

The NaMo App survey is in line with the BJP’s  review meetings with its MPs during which they were made to answer a number of questions concerning their constituencies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 BJP General Elections 2019 Opposition unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp