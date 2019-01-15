Home Nation

President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on 71st Army Day

Published: 15th January 2019 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PIB)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 71st Army Day on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said, "On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Citizens sleep securely knowing you are ever awake and ever vigilant."

"On the occasion of Army Day, I extend my greetings to the armymen, ex-armymen and their families. We are proud of our army's determination and dedication. I salute their indomitable courage and heroism," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

On January 15, 1949, Kodandera M. Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Since then, the day is celebrated as the Army Day.

Last year, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat had said the ceasefire violations by Pakistan are frequent, but the Indian Army retaliates to it effectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
President Kovind Army Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp