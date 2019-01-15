Home Nation

Prohibitory orders to prevent man-animal conflict in Jharkhand

Published: 15th January 2019

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: To avert increasing man-animal conflict in Jharkhand, the State Government has directed district administrations to impose prohibitory orders in case a herd of elephant is spotted in any particular area so that the unruly crowd may be prevented from getting nearer to the tuskers.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have been trying to establish a pattern of the routes taken by the tuskers so that the corridor could be identified and conserved for their movement.

Notably, man-elephant conflict in Jharkhand has claimed over 50 lives almost every year during last one decade. 53 people were trampled to death by the tuskers last year while around 78 people were killed in 2017.

"In order to prevent crowd to surround the tuskers and block its way, the State Government has issued a directive to the district administrations to impose prohibitory orders so lives of the innocent people could be saved," said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden P K Verma.

It has been noticed that whenever a heard of elephants is located in any area, people surround it from all sides without giving it safe passage to move forward due to which most of the casualties take place, he added.

"It is just a precautionary measure to prevent man -animal conflict and loss of life and property of innocent people," said Verma.

Meanwhile, other measures are also being taken to minimize the man - animal conflict in the State which includes the study of its group behavior and route pattern on the basis of which further course of action could be chalked out, he added.

"Regional Chief Conservator of forests have been asked to find out the number of tusker groups with their location and study the routes being taken by them all over the State and establish a pattern so that the corridor could be conserved providing a free passage for their movement ," Verma said.

Besides that, awareness programmes are being conducted in elephant prone areas through pamphlets educating the villagers of dos and don'ts in case a herd of elephant is spotted near them, he added. Taking a fresh initiative, State Forest Officials have also started the special programme on FM Radio giving all information about the movement of tuskers in any particular area, besides making them aware of the preventive measures they should take in case a herd of elephant is spotted near them.

Till now people were being made aware about the problem through advertisements on print and electronic media along with time to time announcements through public address system when the tuskers were spotted anywhere.

Forest Officials informed that 11 Quick Response Teams (QRT) have also been formed to respond in minimum possible time against man-animal conflict so that minimum losses are incurred to life and property. Besides mob control, these QRTs also make arrangements to provide safe passage by dragging the heard towards a safer location.

