Home Nation

Rabri Devi education row grows as son Tej Pratap depicts Ram Vilas Paswan as Mahisasura in cartoon

The cartoon posted by Yadav, a former health and environment minister in Bihar, depicted Paswan as the mythical demon Mahisasura bearing horns.

Published: 15th January 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (File Photo| PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s comments about RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi’s low educational qualification sparked more controversy as her son Tej Pratap Yadav posted a cartoon on twitter targeting Paswan on Tuesday.

The cartoon posted by Yadav, a former health and environment minister in Bihar, depicted Paswan as the mythical demon Mahisasura bearing horns. Rabri Devi, currently RJD’s national vice-president and an MLC, is shown as Goddess Durga wielding a trident on Mahisasura while sitting atop a lion having Yadav’s head wearing RJD’s green cap.

“Women give birth, shower motherly affection and also forgive. When history holds evidence to the fact that powerful men like Ravana and Duryodhana were not spared for insulting women, what is the status of these opportunist politicians?” wrote Yadav, 31, along with the cartoon.

While attacking RJD, Bihar’s main Opposition party, for opposing the 10 per cent quota for the poor among the upper castes, Paswan had said on Friday: “These people (RJD) only raise slogans and become leaders. Even anguthachhap (illiterate) people become chief ministers”.

Although Paswan had not named anyone, his use of the word “anguthachhap” was widely seen as a veiled reference to Rabri Devi, the wife of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. She served as Bihar CM for eight years (1997-2005) despite having little formal education. When Lalu, then the serving CM, was jailed in a fodder scam case in July 1997, he had dramatically anointed her to the post.

Paswan’s estranged daughter Asha Devi had protested against the “anguthachhap” jibe, dubbing it as an insult to women in general and demanding her father apologise. Asha Devi, Paswan’s daughter from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi, had sat on a dharna in front of his residence in Patna on Sunday along with scores of women workers of RJD demanding an apology from the Union minister.

Paswan declined to comment on his daughter’s demand during an interaction with journalists on Tuesday. LJP leaders were too shocked to comment on the cartoon posted by Tej Partap. “Such cartoons are clearly in bad taste and show the puerile nature of people who claim to be noteworthy politicians,” said LJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari.

Speaking on the SP-BSP alliance in UP, Paswan said the two parties have little chance of performing well in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “The Opposition is very weak and unstable. Narendra Modi will become prime minister once again,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap Rabri Devi Rabri Devi education row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp