Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot 's son Vaibhav all set to debut in 2019 Lok Sabha election

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thirty-seven-year-old Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is ready to take a plunge into active politics. Congress heavy weight Gehlot is all set to give a green signal for the launch of his son's political career in the state.

Vaibhav's name has been proposed by Jodhpur 's Congress district committee to the minister in-charge. The local Congress workers want Vaibhav to be nominated and the demand was raised in the several meeting called for the selection of the Loksabha candidates panel.

Apart from Jodhpur, his name has been proposed by congress workers in Jalore-Sirohi and Sawai Madhopur seats also.

Sources in the party say that the the final decision will be taken by Ashok Gehlot from where will he launches his son from.

During the 2009 Loksabha elections, there was a strong rumour that Vaibhav might contest from Lok Sabha election either from Jodhpur or Sawai Madhopur.

That did not happen Gehlot had said that he was not in favor of his son, Vaibhav, contesting the election that time.

But now with 10 years in the state politics as a party worker, Sources in the party close to Gehlot has hinted that he will no longer be prevented from doing so.

But the big question within the party is which constituency will he choose to fight from? Vaibhav is practicing lawyer at Rajasthan High court in Jaipur.

State Congress General Secretary, Vaibhav, was made a member of the state Congress Committee in 2008.

In the year 2009, congress workers proposed his name to contest the Lok Sabha election from Sawai Madhopur.

But Chief Minister Gehlot refused to take him into the electoral battle. But after having served the party for the last decade, he is all set for his debut.

Looking at the candidate selection from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency in the Assembly elections, it is believed that Gehlot has paved the way for Vaibhav in the recent assembly elections.

Jodhpur is the home turf of Gehlot, six seats out of eight assembly seats in Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been occupied by Congress.

At the same time, Gehlot has been five times MP from Jodhpur. He has a direct access to every worker of the district. In such a situation, it is considered that Vaibhav may fight from the Jodhpur constituency. However, Gehlot has kept his cards close to his chest, and no one yet is certain about Vaibhav's constituency.

Ashok Gehlot's deputy and state party president , Sachin Pilot might have lost in the race for the post of the CM to Gehlot but has backed Vaibhav to be given a ticket for the Loksabha elections.

"Rahul ji has instructed us to give tickets to winnable candidates. We will ensure that those people who are likely to win get tickets. Vaibhav has been working for the party for a long time and giving a ticket to youngsters like him will strengthen the party's connection with the youth of the state. The decision is yet to be taken on Vaibhav though", he added.

Apart from Jodhpur, Proposal has also been made by the Congress workers to make Vaibhav contest from Jalore-Sirohi constituency.

Several meetings of the party workers to decide on the panel of candidates for the Loksabha elections were held on Sunday.

In the presence of the district heads, such meetings were held for all the seats of the state. Bhawan Singh Bhati, In-charge of preparations for the panel preparatory meetings on the Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha seat, brought along with him all the applications to Jaipur.

Local leaders of the area feel that Vaibhav is the right candidate to stand from the constituency. This way Congress, which has factions in the two districts, would be united and there will be no internal conflict as well.

Opinions are being taken from congress workers and party officials from all over the state , panel of names will finally sent to Delhi for the final decision.