Rao’s appointment as CBI interim chief challenged in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Days after the Centre appointed IPS Officer M Nageswara Rao as interim director of the CBI, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a direction to quash his appointment order. The petition stated that the appointment of was Rao illegal, arbitrary, malafide and in violation of the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DSPE Act).

Rao was given the charge of CBI on January 10 till the appointment of a new director after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty a day after he was reinstated by the Supreme Court.

The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, also sought laying down of specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointment of CBI director.

It alleged that Rao’s appointment was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee, comprising the PM, the leader of the single largest opposition party and the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the SC nominated by him.

“This prevents any public scrutiny and allows the government to exercise undue influence in the process, especially at the stage of shortlisting of candidates, thereby undermining the institution of the CBI,” stated the petition.

The plea also sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular CBI director forthwith by following the procedure laid down in the DSPE Act.