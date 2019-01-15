Home Nation

RJD-led Opposition Grand Alliance puts up unity show at a feast in Bihar Congress headquarters

Even as tensions are brewing in the alliance due to the parties' inability to finalise a seat-sharing pact, the get-together was significant in view of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 15th January 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo | EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Leaders of Bihar's Opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance on Tuesday put up a show of unity by taking part at a 'dahi-chura' feast at the state Congress's headquarters and said the BJP-led NDA would be voted out of power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Even as tensions are brewing in the alliance due to the parties' inability to finalise a seat-sharing pact, the get-together was significant in view of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which excluded Congress. In Bihar's Grand Alliance, Congress is the second biggest constituent.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM leader Brishen Patel, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni and former Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary were among the leaders who partook of the delicacies at the Makar Sankranti feast.

Senior Congress leaders present on the occasion included BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha, RS member Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Shakil Ahmed and former Governor Nikhil Kumar.

"The alliance between Congress and RJD remains very strong. The Grand Alliance now is much stronger than before. Our primary objective is to ensure the defeat of the BJP-led NDA and save the countey's Constitution," said Tejashwi Yadav, who was fed sweets by the BPCC chief.

While Congress leaders had disapproved of Tejashwi's meetings with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow, the RJD leader said it would not affect the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar.

"My aim was to congratulate the two top UP leaders for forging an alliance in order to beat BJP. My relations with Rahul Gandhi remain cordial and strong," said Tejashwi.

"The Grand Alliance in Bihar will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Those who betrayed the people's mandate will have no chance," added Tejashwi, who is the younger son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also said the GA would finalise a seat-sharing pact in the next few weeks and denied that there were any tensions among the parties.

The ruling JD(U) and BJP, however, claimed that the feast at Congress state headquarters was a futile effort to show unity.

"The contradictions they have on a number of issues are already visible. Their alliance will come apart soon," said senior BJP leader and minister Vinod Narayan Jha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp