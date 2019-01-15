RJD-led Opposition Grand Alliance puts up unity show at a feast in Bihar Congress headquarters

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: Leaders of Bihar's Opposition RJD-led Grand Alliance on Tuesday put up a show of unity by taking part at a 'dahi-chura' feast at the state Congress's headquarters and said the BJP-led NDA would be voted out of power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Even as tensions are brewing in the alliance due to the parties' inability to finalise a seat-sharing pact, the get-together was significant in view of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh, which excluded Congress. In Bihar's Grand Alliance, Congress is the second biggest constituent.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM leader Brishen Patel, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni and former Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary were among the leaders who partook of the delicacies at the Makar Sankranti feast.

Senior Congress leaders present on the occasion included BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha, RS member Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Shakil Ahmed and former Governor Nikhil Kumar.

"The alliance between Congress and RJD remains very strong. The Grand Alliance now is much stronger than before. Our primary objective is to ensure the defeat of the BJP-led NDA and save the countey's Constitution," said Tejashwi Yadav, who was fed sweets by the BPCC chief.

While Congress leaders had disapproved of Tejashwi's meetings with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow, the RJD leader said it would not affect the RJD-Congress alliance in Bihar.

"My aim was to congratulate the two top UP leaders for forging an alliance in order to beat BJP. My relations with Rahul Gandhi remain cordial and strong," said Tejashwi.

"The Grand Alliance in Bihar will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Those who betrayed the people's mandate will have no chance," added Tejashwi, who is the younger son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He also said the GA would finalise a seat-sharing pact in the next few weeks and denied that there were any tensions among the parties.

The ruling JD(U) and BJP, however, claimed that the feast at Congress state headquarters was a futile effort to show unity.

"The contradictions they have on a number of issues are already visible. Their alliance will come apart soon," said senior BJP leader and minister Vinod Narayan Jha.