Home Nation

SC notice to govt on pleas against ‘snooping’ order

The agencies will also have powers to seize the devices.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s move to give 10 investigating agencies the power to intercept and monitor data on computers on Monday came under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court, which allowed a batch of petitions against the Home Ministry’s order, which privacy activists claim amounts to snooping, and directed the government to file its reply within six weeks.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul issued a notice to the government on a plea challenging the notification authorising 10 central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any computer system. 

According to the December 20 notification, 10 agencies are empowered under the Information Technology Act for computer interception and analysis, officials said. Earlier, only the home ministry could scan calls and emails of people. The new order means any data in a computer can be intercepted. The agencies will also have powers to seize the devices.

The 10 agencies empowered under the new order are the Intelligence Bureau, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence and the Delhi Police commissioner.

The petitions by lawyer Shreya Singhal, her co-petitioner and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, lawyer M L Sharma, Amit Sahni and others alleged that the government’s order is against the fundamental right to privacy and must be cancelled in the interest of justice. The petitioners also sought a direction prohibiting the agencies from initiating any criminal proceedings, inquiry or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the IT Act based on the notification. 

They alleged that the notification gives the State the right to access every communication, computer and mobile and “to use it to protect political interest and object of the present executive political party”.

‘Govt order  against Right to Privacy’

The petitions by lawyer Shreya Singhal, her co-petitioner and Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, lawyer M L Sharma and others alleged that the government’s order is against the fundamental right to privacy and must be cancelled in the interest of justice

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp