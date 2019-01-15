Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews Andaman command's operational readiness

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

PORT BLAIR: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the operational readiness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) — the first tri-service joint command of India.

She witnessed all four components working jointly during an amphibious demonstration. The exercise, conducted near Campbell Bay, included 10 ships, six aircraft and 700 troops.

The Marine Commando (MARCO) unit of the Indian Navy and specialist platoon (GHATAK) of the Indian Army displayed their operational capabilities by carrying out helocasting and a simulated beach assault.

Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to ANC. The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is straddled strategically near the mouth of the Malacca Straits, which is an important sea lane of communication and is used by navies of several countries.