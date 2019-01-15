Home Nation

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviews Andaman command's operational readiness

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reviewed the operational readiness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) — the first tri-service joint command of India.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:23 AM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Cambell Bay on Monday | PTI

By Sanjib Kumar Roy
Express News Service

She witnessed all four components working jointly during an amphibious demonstration. The exercise, conducted near Campbell Bay, included 10 ships, six aircraft and 700 troops.

The Marine Commando (MARCO) unit of the Indian Navy and specialist platoon (GHATAK) of the Indian Army displayed their operational capabilities by carrying out helocasting and a simulated beach assault.

Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to ANC. The Andaman and Nicobar archipelago is straddled strategically near the mouth of the Malacca Straits, which is an important sea lane of communication and is used by navies of several countries.

TAGS
Andaman and Nicobar Command Nirmala Sitharaman Indian Navy GHATAK MARCO unit

