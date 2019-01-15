Home Nation

Special weather stations, mobile app launched for benefit of Kumbh pilgrims

The mobile app will also provide weather forecast and warnings, if any, for Allahabad for next three days. The Mobile App will be available for downloading from Google Store.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

The Kumbh is expected to draw seers and devotees in huge numbers.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With around 12 crore people expected to attend the Kumbh Mela starting Tuesday, a special weather service which includes setting up of four automatic weather stations (AWS) has been started for the benefit of people visiting the fair. 

Four AWS have been installed at different locations at Allahabad and have been made operational to provide information on the prevailing weather and forecasts for next three days. A mobile van (AWS) has also been made operational.

“The real-time location specific weather information will not only be very helpful for the local and state authorities in efficient management of the event but also benefit the pilgrims by keeping them abreast of the latest weather,” said Union minister Harsh Vardhan.

The observational sites are distributed in all four directions within 5-10 km radius — Allahabad University, Delhi Public School, G.B. Pant Institute of Social Science and Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences.

The Centre also launched a mobile application named ‘Kumbh Mela Weather Servic’  which has been developed to disseminate the live weather information (temperature, humidity, rainfall and winds), as observed at all the above four sites.

The mobile app will also provide weather forecast and warnings, if any, for Allahabad for next three days. The Mobile App will be available for downloading from Google Store.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbh Kumbh Mela automatic weather stations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp