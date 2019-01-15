RJD's Tejashwi Yadav says tie-ups in UP, Bihar will ensure BJP rout

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW/PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Sunday, hailed the alliance between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh and said it had sent a good message, on Monday.

He also claimed that with a ‘gathbandhan (alliance)’ of opposition parties in the two states in place now, the BJP’s rout in UP and Bihar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was certain.

“It’s not just UP but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone... the people of UP and Bihar will decide who will come to power at the Centre,” Tejashwi said at a joint Press conference with Akhilesh.

“In UP, there are 80 seats while Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats. Along with Jharkhand, which has 14 seats, a major chunk of 134 seats are in these states...The BJP has around 115 seats of these...with alliances, the BJP will lose 100 seats,” he claimed.

“I congratulate Mayawatiji and Akhileshji for forging this alliance in the national interest. It was necessary in light of the situation in the country right now,” he said. The SP-BSP alliance would help prevent the country from going into the “clutches” of the RSS, he added.

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and political heir of jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, met Mayawati soon after he reached Lucknow on Sunday night. Hoping that the alliance formed in Uttar Pradesh would be extended to Bihar and that all parties would work together to defeat the BJP, he claimed that people were not happy with the saffron party.

Tejashwi’s meet however, seems to have miffed the Congress in Bihar and its leaders said they were watching.

“Congress will not issue any political statement on this (Tejashwi’s Lucknow meetings) till they (RJD) make it clear why he went to meet those who deserted Congress in forming an alliance in Uttar Pradesh,” said senior Congress leader and MLC Prem Chand Mishra.