Home Nation

Thousands of devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti in Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela is held every six years, while the Maha Kumbh takes place every 12 years.

Published: 15th January 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Hindu devotees take spiritual-cleansing dips in the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers during the Kumbh Festival. (Photo: AP)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: On the wee hours of Tuesday, thousands of faithful thronged the Kumbh Mela site here and took the holy dip at Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga and Yamuna rivers and the mystical Saraswati -- to mark the onset of the Kumbh Mela on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place and pontoon bridges have been constructed to lead the visitors to the five-kilometre bathing ghat at Sangam. Personnel have been deployed at all entry and exit points of these bridges to maintain order.

Soon after midnight, hundreds of processions of devotees who have gathered here for the fair from within the country and abroad began proceeding towards the bathing ghats. Loud religious chantings, as well as melodious singing of Bhajans, reverberated through the by-lanes of the city for most of the night.

In an absolute electrifying setting, visitors reached the ghats that are lit up like Diwali in a hue of multiple colours, amid heightened security and waited for the "Shahi Snan" (royal bath) to begin.

The moment arrived just before dawn breaks when, with prayers in their breath, the visitors took the holy dip in the water as cold as ice on a winter morning.

About 13 akharas will be participating in the "Shahi Snan" on Tuesday with each being allocated about 45 minutes by the Kumbh administration. The Sanyasi akhara was the first to begin the ceremonial bath and will be followed by other akharas such as Bairagi and Udasin.

The "Shahi Snan" is considered among the most significant components of the Kumbh Mela, and is supposed to begin at a certain hour.

The Kumbh Mela is held every six years, while the Maha Kumbh takes place every 12 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbh Mela Sangam Prayagraj Shahi Snan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp