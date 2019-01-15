Home Nation

UP: Case registered after fake BSP candidate list for Lok Sabha polls gets viral

The fake list released by unknown persons on social media apparently has Kushwaha's fake signature.

Published: 15th January 2019 10:41 AM

FIR

By ANI

LUCKNOW: An FIR has been registered in the Gautam Palli Police Station here after a fake list of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidates for the upcoming general elections got viral on social media.

This comes days after, the SP-BSP formalised an alliance ditching the Congress party. They announced their parties would contest 38 seats each and would leave two seats for smaller allies.

The complaint was filed by BSP state president RS Kushwaha.

The police have registered a case under Sections 419,468,469,470 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have started investigating the matter. 

Comments

