Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Rape survivor ends life after accused get clean chit

According to the deceased's husband, the two men not only raped his wife but also allegedly filmed the act.

Published: 15th January 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By ANI

GONDA (UTTAR PRADESH): A rape survivor allegedly committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from the ceiling of her residence after two of her alleged rapists were given a clean chit.

The victim had registered a complaint against two youth of her village for rape in August last year. The case was initially being probed by local police, following which it was handed over to the crime branch.

Gonda Superintendent of police (SP) RP Singh said two investigating officers have been suspended following the suicide.

"We have received the information about her suicide. Both the investigating officers have been suspended. We are investigating the matter in detail and will ensure that the accused are punished," he added.

According to the deceased's husband, the two men not only raped his wife but also allegedly filmed the act. "She was shattered when the police gave them a clean chit," he noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh rape survivor commits suicide Gonda village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp