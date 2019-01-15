Veteran journalist and media trade union pioneer Rajendra Prabhu passes away

Home Nation

Prabhu had undergone cardiac surgery about a month back and was not keeping well since then, the statement released by the Delhi Journalists Association (DJA) said.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:38 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran journalist Rajendra Prabhu, who was at the forefront of media trade union movement, passed away after a brief illness, a statement issued Tuesday stated.

He was 85.

Prabhu passed away at Sharda Medical College, Greater Noida, Monday night.

He is survived by his wife and five children -- three sons and two daughters.

Prabhu was active in trade union activities since his college days.

He played a key role in the formation of the National Union of Journalists (India) in 1972 and moulded three generations of leaders in the Union.

Right from the first wage board for journalists till the latest Majithia Wage Board, he played a key role in ensuring fair wages and benefits to journalists, the statement said.

