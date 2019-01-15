Will drum up support against Citizenship Bill: Asom Gana Parishad

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), which pulled out of the Sarbananda Sonowal government last week protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, will stage a series of protests and drum up public support against the Bill at the national level.

The party will take out a protest march on January 18, followed by a 10-hour sit-in demonstration by its MLAs in Guwahati on January 24. On January 30, the party will hold several processions.

“By siding with the people, the AGP has already staged a series of protests against the Citizenship Bill that comes in conflict with the Assam Accord and is a threat to the Assamese and indigenous communities. While the AGP was in the government, it kept expressing its opposition to the bill. Eventually, it went to the extent of pulling out of the government on an issue that involves national (Assamese) interests,” an AGP spokesman said.

He said the AGP had already consulted various organisations, which are on the warpath, in order to put up a united fight against the Centre’s move to get the bill passed in Parliament.

Meanwhile, RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who is also a leader of peasants’ body Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee (KMSS), and leaders of various protesting organisations sat on a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday.

The KMSS is spearheading the anti-Citizenship Bill protests in the state. Gogoi alleged the Central government government had put the lives of the Assamese in stake by its move get the bill passed. “By staging the protests, we are trying to mobilise public opinion against the bill,” Gogoi told reporters.