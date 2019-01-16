Home Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler gets front seat at Congress event; SAD MLA says party 'intimidating' witnesses

Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed the Congress is afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Jagdish Tytler

1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa Wednesday alleged that the Congress made 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row at an event where Sheila Dikshit took over as its Delhi unit president to "intimidate" witnesses in related cases.

He claimed the Congress is "afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed" in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots.

"The Congress made Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row. It was a deliberate act to intimidate the witnesses in the anti-sikh riots cases," he alleged.

"The Congress wants to send a message to the witnesses that the party high command supports Tytler and nobody should even try to testify against him," the MLA alleged.

ALSO READ: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler withdraws plea challenging defamation charges in HC

"Since the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, the party is afraid...that the leaders whom it kept safe are now being jailed. By such acts, it is also sending a message to the judiciary and police that nobody should initiate action against them," Singh alleged.

Dikshit took over as Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken in the presence of a large number of party leaders and workers Wednesday.

Senior Congress leaders Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Meira Kumar, PC Chacko, Sandip Dikshit, Ajay Maken among others attended Dikshit's charge taking ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagdish Tytler congress SAD 1984 anti sikh riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp