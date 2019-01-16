Another AAP legislator from Punjab quits from party's primary membership

Home Nation

Baldev Singh, who is the sitting AAP legislator from the Jaito Assembly seat, sent his resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Published: 16th January 2019

CHANDIGARH: In another jolt to Aam Aadmi Party, it’s  MLA from Jaito Master Baldev Singh on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership of the party citing that AAP has completely given up its basic ideology and principles he might fight Lok Sabha elections from Faridkot which is a reserved constituency.

A former member of the BSP, Baldev Singh at present a legislator from Jaito is also a reserve assembly constituency from where he fought the last elections. Singh was the president of the Teacher’s Union of Faridkot and had quite a following there.

A few days ago another AAP MLA and former leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira had resigned from the party and formed his own party, Punjabi Ekta Party, Khaira who recently opened his party office in Bathinda said that there was a strong possibility of him fight the coming lok sabha elections from Bathinda on PEP ticket.

In his resignation letter send to Delhi Chief Minister and National convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal, Singh stated, "I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles. I was deeply motivated and moved by the anti-corruption movement launched by Anna Hazare and thus decided to become part of AAP. In order to improve the socio-political situation of our country particularly of our state Punjab I went to the extent of quitting my government job as Head Teacher, although I had more than four years of service left."

"This arrogant and over confident attitude of the party hierarchy led to a crashing defeat of AAP in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections. Learning no lesson to fix accountability you never bothered to look into the reasons of this humiliating defeat and have once again handed over the reins of Punjab to leaders like Durgesh Pathak,’’ he stated.

Coming in support of Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who had already quit the party and formed his own party, Punjabi Ekta Party, Singh writes in his resignation letter,"We in Punjab were deeply shocked when you unceremoniously and undemocratically removed an honest Sukhpal Singh Khaira from the post of Leader of Opposition, without taking Punjab MLA’s into confidence.’’

Some time back senior supreme court lawyer and AAP MLA from Dakha near Ludhiana Harvinder Singh Phoolka had resigned from AAP.

