Home Nation

BJP doesn’t want LS polls under Cong-JD(S)

Explaining further, the leader said the BJP didn’t have a strong mass base in the state.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image of BJP flags used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While political developments in Karnataka taking a curious turn, sources within the BJP in Delhi claimed that the party’s central leadership doesn’t want Lok Sabha polls to be conducted under current JD(S)-Congress government in the state.

The BJP fears misuse of the State machinery during the high-stake electoral battle. A party insider on Tuesday said the aim of the endeavour to wean away MLAs from the ruling coalition was not to form a BJP-government in Karnataka. “The latest developments are not meant to form its own government; it’s more to discontinue the current political regime,” he said.

Explaining further, the leader said the BJP didn’t have a strong mass base in the state. “There is  a strong possibility of misuse of government machinery during the Lok Sabha polls. The party doesn’t have a solid cadre base in Karnataka to counter this,” he added.

If the ruling coalition in Karnataka crumbles, it will also help the BJP in highlighting during the poll campaign that “opportunistic alliances” don’t survive long and the SP-BSP combine could go the same way.

At least 99 of the 104 Karnataka BJP MLAs are being kept at a resort in Gurugram, fearing poaching attempts by the JD(S) and the Congress. Sources claimed senior BJP leader and former CM B S Yeddyurappa was in touch with the MLAs and had assured them of a positive outcome, suggesting that several disgruntled Congress MLAs could join him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Karnataka JD(S) Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp