BJP gone berserk after losing in three states: Madhya Pradesh Law Minister PC Sharma on horsetrading reports

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh minister PC Sharma on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gone "berserk" after losing in three states in the Assembly elections, and hence, is trying to poach Congress' MLAs.

Sharma, the state's Law and Legislative Affairs Minister, told ANI, "They (BJP) have gone berserk after losing 3 states. Lok Sabha elections are coming up. If they lose, they will stay out for a long time. They are trying horse trading even in Madhya Pradesh. All those with Congress are standing with them, be it SP, BSP or independent."

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase on November 28, while results were declared on December 11.

With 114 Congress candidates elected to power, the party fell two seats short of a total majority. However, they later roped in support from the elected legislators of the BSP (2), SP (1) and four independent candidates.

The BJP had finished with 109 out of the total 230.