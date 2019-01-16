Home Nation

BJP government not releasing funds to TTAADC, Left Front to agitate

The TTAADC comprises two-third of the state's territory and is home to the tribals, who constitute a third of the state's population.

Published: 16th January 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The Left Front in Tripura today said it would launch a week-long agitation, as the BJP-led government allegedly did not release the sanctioned budgetary amount to the TTAADC run by the opposition group, though only a little time are left for the financial year to end.

The TTAADC comprises two-third of the state's territory and is home to the tribals, who constitute a third of the state's population.

Tripura Left Front Chairman Bijan Dhar claimed that the Biplab Kumar Deb government has launched an "economic blockade" against the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as it is run by the Left Front.

Addressing a press conference here, Dhar said the BJP-Indigenous Front of Tripura coalition which took over power in March last year, has reduced the budgetary sanction of the TTAADC from Rs 582.47 crore to Rs 117.43 crore in the 20182019 financial year.

"But the government is not releasing that amount also with a clear intension of crippling the development works in the TTAADC. We cannot keep mum in such situation. So we have decided to launch a week-long agitation from January 27 to till February 3," he said.

Dhar, also a central committee member of the CPI(M), said the financial year would expire in March and the state government is yet to release Rs 95.38 crore to the tribal council.

Dhar said the Left Front would organize processions, street corner meetings and sit-in demonstrations in various parts of the state demanding immediate release the allocated funds for the tribal council.

The other demands include introduction of three-tier panchayat system in the tribal council area, to increase budgetary allocation for the council and inclusion of Kokbarak, the tribal language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The TTAADC came into being in 1987 under Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect and safeguard the interests of the tribals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Left Front agitation BJP TTAADC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp