BJP will retain all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat: Gujarat BJP election in-charge

Gujarat BJP Om Prakash Mathur said that poll preparations have already started with segregation of  50,000-odd polling booths into clusters.

Published: 16th January 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat BJP, Om Prakash Mathur

Om Prakash Mathur (in centre) speaking to reporters on Wednesday. (Photo| Twitter/ Om Prakash Mathur)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The BJP on Wednesday sounded confident about winning all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in the ensuing general elections, a feat it achieved in 2014.

The party's election in-charge for Gujarat, Om Prakash Mathur, said poll preparations have already started for an encore in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also BJP chief Amit Shah.

"BJP fights every election as a challenge. No one believed us when we had said that BJP will win all the 26 seats in 2014 polls. But, we won all the seats (in Gujarat). This time too, we are fully confident that BJP will win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats," he told reporters here.

"Gujarat BJP unit had started the preparations for the 2019 polls immediately after winning the 2014 general elections. We have already segregated 50,000-odd polling booths into clusters and started reaching out to voters," said the BJP vice-president.

Besides achievements of the Modi-led government, development works of the BJP administration in Gujarat will be highlighted during the poll campaign, said Mathur, who visited the state for the first time after being appointed election in -charge last month.

Before leaving, Mathur would hold meetings with key Gujarat BJP leaders to take stock of the ground situation in the party-ruled state.

TAGS
Om Prakash Mathur Gujarat BJP 2019 elections Narendra Modi Amit Shah

