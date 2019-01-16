Home Nation

Bru refugees in Tripura camps to get free ration, allowance till March 31

Laldawngliana, who is now in Delhi along with other leaders of the MBDPF, said they were informed of the decision by officials of the home ministry.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bru refugees

PTI file photo of Bru refugees

By PTI

AIZAWL: Around 35,000 Bru refugees living in relief camps in Tripura would continue to receive free ration and cash allowance till March 31, officials said Wednesday.

A senior Mizoram government official said inmates of the six relief camps at Kanchanpur sub-division in North Tripura district were in uncertainty as the Centre was scheduled to discontinue the assistance from Tuesday.

The home ministry has conveyed to the state government that the assistance would be available to the Bru refugees till March 31, Mizoram additional secretary for home Lalbiakzama told PTI.

The Bru community in the relief camps were happy about the decision, said R Laldawngliana, vice-president of the Mizoram Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), an umbrella organisation of the refugees.

Laldawngliana, who is now in Delhi along with other leaders of the MBDPF, said they were informed of the decision by officials of the home ministry.

The Centre had earlier decided to close the relief camps and stop the assistance in October last year in accordance to an agreement signed in July on repatriation of the Bru refugees to Mizoram, where they originally belong.

The agreement was inked on July 3, 2018 in Delhi among the Centre, the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura and the MBDPF.

All the stake holders had agreed to complete the repatriation of Brus to Mizoram by the end of September.

However, out of 5,000 refugee families, only 150 members of 42 families returned to Mizoram during the repatriation exercise between August 25 and September 25.

MBDPF leaders said the repatriation process could not take off as many heads of families could not obtain necessary documents like Aadhaar and ration cards and were yet to open bank accounts to fulfil the provisions of the agreement.

The Centre had stopped the assistance from October 1, but resumed it on October 22 with the condition that it would continue only till January 15.

The MBDPF recently said that it hoped that the newly-elected Mizo National Front (MNF) government in Mizoram initiate talks on the repatriation issue.

Official sources, however, said resumption of repatriation process is unlikely in the near future in view of the upcoming Parliamentary polls.

Thousands of Bru refugees from Mizoram fled to Tripura during an ethnic violence in 1997.

The clashes broke out after a forest official was killed by Bru National Liberation Front (BNLF) militants.

The Centre, in association with the governments of Mizoram and Tripura, was repatriating the displaced Brus in phases.

Though several Bru families have returned to Mizoram over the years, many refused to leave Tripura citing security reasons and inadequate package.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bru refugees Tripura Laldawngliana Tripura camps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp