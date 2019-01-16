Home Nation

Swords, guns, knives seized in Maharashtra; BJP functionary arrested

According to police, the accused had procured the arms from Crawford Market in south Mumbai, as well as from Punjab and Rajasthan.

Published: 16th January 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Handguns,guns,shooting

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: A large haul of weapons, including over 170 guns, swords, machetes and knives, was recovered from the shop of a local BJP functionary in Maharashtra, police said Wednesday.

Dhananjay Kulkarni, deputy chief of BJP's Dombivli city unit in Thane district, from whose store the seizure was made, has been arrested, police said.

The weapons were recovered in a raid conducted by the Kalyan Crime Branch, police said.

Kulkarni was arrested after police raided his fashion accessories store and recovered around 170 weapons, including air guns, swords and knives, an official said.

The raid was conducted at the shop located in Tilak Nagar area in Dombivli on Monday night and Kulkarni, 49, who owns the shop, was arrested Tuesday morning, police said.

A local BJP leader said Kulkarni is the vice president of the party's Dombivli unit.

"Following a tip-off, the raid was conducted at Tapasya House of Fashion, which sells fashion accessories and cosmetic products," a police officer said.

"Around 170 weapons, including eight air guns, 10 swords, 38 press button knives, 25 choppers, nine kukris, nine guptis (bladed weapon concealed in a wooden case), five knives, three axes and a sickle were recovered from the shop," he added.

These weapons were kept on sale at the shop, he said.

"The seized weapons are collectively worth Rs 1.86 lakh. The outlet has been in operation since seven months," the official said.

"Kulkarni had procured the arms from Crawford Market in south Mumbai, and from Punjab and Rajasthan," he said.

Kulkarni was Tuesday produced before a local court, which remanded him in judicial custody, police said.

The NCP demanded an explanation from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the arms seizure from the BJP functionary's fashion accessories store.

State NCP president Jayant Patil said the incident showed the manner in which the BJP wanted to rule.

"What kind of riots does the BJP want to incite by use of these weapons?" he said and demanded an explanation from Fadnavis on this issue.

"If the BJP office-bearers possess illegal weapons, there is no need of anti-social elements and terrorists. Looks like their work is done by the BJP office-bearers," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thane Dombivli Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp