Chidambaram wishes Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speedy recovery

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has left for the US for medical treatment.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said he is "deeply disturbed" by the news that his fellow MP and advocate Jaitley has gone abroad for medical treatment.

"I wish him well and, above all, a speedy and full recovery. As one who has known Mr Jaitley as a colleague at the bar for many years, and later as a fellow MP, I think I speak for all lawyer friends and MPs in conveying our good wishes to him," the former finance minister tweeted.

Many opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, have wished a speedy recovery to Jaitley.

Jaitley, 66, who had a kidney transplant operation and follow-up check-ups at AIIMS last year, left for the US Sunday night for a "regular medical check-up", sources said, adding that he would be back by this weekend.

This is Jaitley's first overseas visit since his kidney ailment was confirmed in April last year.