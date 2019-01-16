Home Nation

Congress MLA from Zira suspended for indiscipline

The state unit had earlier issued a show cause notice the legislator Kulbir Singh Zira after he had alleged inaction against contractors selling illicit liquor.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress on Wednesday suspended its MLA from Zira from the party on the charge of indiscipline, days after his public outburst at an event.

"Kulbir Singh Zira has been suspended from the primary membership of the party for indiscipline," Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told reporters here on Wednesday.

Jakhar said Zira should not have aired his grievance at a public function.

He could have raised his matter at party forum.

On January 12, Zira had left his party embarrassed after he boycotted a district level function in protest against alleged inaction against contractors selling illicit liquor in Ferozepur.

He had even accused some police officers including one of an IG rank of being in cahoots with such liquor contractors.

Punjab Congress Kulbir Singh Zira

