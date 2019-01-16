Home Nation

Dowry harassment case: Pilot arrested in Jaipur airport by Bengaluru police

The police were executing a court warrant against the accused, after a complaint was filed against him and his mother by his wife.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pilot of a private airline was nabbed at Jaipur Airport by Bengaluru City Police executing a warrant against him in connection with a dowry case, on Wednesday morning.
 
The accused, identified as Yudishtir Poonia, was a resident of Bengaluru for two years during which the complaint was registered against him at HAL police station on October 5 last year. Subsequently, he had shifted to his native in Jaipur and was living there for the last couple of months.

The police were executing a court warrant against the accused, after a complaint was filed against him and his mother Bimala Poonia by Yudhishtir's wife, Peenu Singh. In the complaint, she had accused of mental and physical harassment by the two who repeatedly demanded more dowry from Peenu. 

The two had married four years ago in Jaipur and both hailed from Rajasthan. They had a girl child and were residing in Marathalli from December 2016. "Though he was given cash and ornaments during the marriage, both Yudhishtir and mother-in-law Bimala Poonia kept harassing me for dowry," she has said in the complaint. 

HAL police told The New Indian Express said that following the complaint filed in October, the court had issued a warrant against the pilot. "We travelled to Jaipur and arrested him at the terminal of Jaipur Airport while he was on his way to work," the police said. He is currently being brought back to Bengaluru by the police.

According to the complaint, they had married in 2014 and had lived in Delhi and Gurugram, before shifting to the city. Though she was harassed for dowry in the past, the situation exacerbated after they shifted to Bengaluru. She then filed a complaint in October, following which a warrant was issued against Yudhishtir.
 

