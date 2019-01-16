Home Nation

EC notice to BSP's Jagat Singh for using objectionable language during campaigning

In the letter, the poll body alleged that Singh violated the Model code of conduct by using objectionable language thrice while addressing the public.

Published: 16th January 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAMGARH (RAJASTHAN): The Election Commission of India on Wednesday served a notice to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Jagat Singh for allegedly using objectionable language during poll campaigning here.

The assembly election in the Ramgarh constituency was postponed after the sudden demise of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh on November 28. The voting is now scheduled for January 28.

In the letter, the poll body alleged that Singh violated the Model code of conduct by using objectionable language thrice while addressing the public.

"While campaigning you have used objectionable language and words:- - People who will not vote for me will be beaten by shoes - I answer stones with AK-47 -So be it Ashok Gehlot, Narendra Modi or Vasundhara Raje, I will send all them packing," the letter read.

The poll body demanded a reply from Singh within a period of three days.

"The returning officer has given three days time to Jagat Singh for giving clarification failing which a strict action will be taken again him in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act 1950 and Public Representation Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code", the letter read.

Singh, who is now contesting Ramgarh elections from Alwar, was heard saying in a now viral video, "Where was BJP when our 200 boys were in danger, I went there to save them. I'm not going to turn my back or stay quiet. If there is fire, I will take the first bullet on my chest. Be it Narendra Modi, Vasundhara Raje or Ashok Gehlot, I will answer stones with AK-47 and send all of them away (Goli chalegi toh pehli goli mere seene mein lagegi. Pathar ka jawaab, AK-47 ke sath karta hoon main. Toh aajao Ashok ji, aajao Modi ji, aajao Vasundhra ji, sabko peti pack karke bhejunga.)"

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EC notice BSP leader Jagat Singh Rajasthan elections 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp