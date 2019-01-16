Home Nation

First time BSP MLA Rambai Thakur's video abusing employee at agricultural mandi goes viral

A 47-second video shows the 39-year-old legislator from Pathariya seat of Damoh district of Bundelkhand region abuse and push an employee of the Batiyagarh agricultural produce mandi.

By Anuraag Singh
BHOPAL: For Rambai Thakur, the firebrand first-time BSP MLA in Madhya Pradesh, abusing and beating "wrongdoers" is the unwritten rule when it comes to serving the farmers and commoners cause.

A 47-second video showing the 39-year-old legislator from Pathariya seat of Damoh district of Bundelkhand region abuse and push an employee of the Batiyagarh agricultural produce mandi into her car has gone viral.

First time MLA Rambai Thakur, who has been nicknamed Lady Singham in Damoh district, remains unfazed Instead she defended her behaviour and added that she is ready to repeat the act for the sake of commoners, particularly farmers.

"Gali bhi denge aur marenge bhi..janta aur kisanon ke liye sab karenge.hume kisi ka dar nahi (I'll abuse and even beat up wrong doers, when it comes to serving commoners and farmers. I don't fear anybody)," Thakur proudly said when queried about the recent episode by journalists.

Justifying her conduct further, Thakur said, "The man abused and pushed by me was troubling farmers, even after their foodgrain was cleared for sale by the surveyor. The employee concerned, despite being suspended for such irregularities in the past, was acting as a middleman at the Mandi, owing to which I had to deal with him personally."

