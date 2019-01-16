Home Nation

Former Arunachal Pradesh​ CM Gegong Apang to participate in TMC rally

Apang, who was chief minister of the Northeastern state for over 22 years, sent a two-page resignation letter to BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Published: 16th January 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang, who has resigned from the BJP, is likely to participate in the January 19 rally of the Trinamool Congress.

"Gegong Apang will participate in Jan 19 rally. He has confirmed it," a TMC source said Wednesday.

However, TMC leaders declined to comment on speculations that Apang is likely to join TMC on that day.

Apang, who was chief minister of the Northeastern state for over 22 years, sent a two-page resignation letter to BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday.

"I am disappointed to see that the present BJP is no longer following the principles of Raj Dharam but has turned into a platform to seek power, serves a leadership which hates decentralization of democratic decision," he wrote in the letter.

In a show of strength ahead of the national polls, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a mega opposition rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is likely to see participation of lakhs of her supporters.

Leaders of all major opposition parties have been invited to the rally to be held at the Brigade Parade ground in the heart of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC rally Gegong Apang Arunachal Pradesh​

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp