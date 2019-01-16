Home Nation

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang quits BJP, says it has become a platform to seek power

Gegong Apang, who was chief minister of the Northeastern state for over 22 years, sent a two-page resignation letter to BJP chief Amit Shah.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang

Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang (File | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Four years after switching from the Congress to the BJP, former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Gegong Apang has quit the saffron party, saying it has become a platform to seek power.

Apang, who was chief minister of the Northeastern state for over 22 years, sent a two-page resignation letter to BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday.

"I am disappointed to see that the present BJP is no longer following the principles of Raj Dharam but has turned into a platform to seek power, serves a leadership which hates decentralization of democratic decision," he wrote in the letter.

ALSO READ: Former Arunachal Pradesh CM Gegong Apang to participate in TMC rally

In 2014, the BJP used every dirty tricks to make Kalikho Pul the chief minister of Arunchal Pradesh and a BJP government was reinstalled despite an adverse Supreme Court ruling, he said.

"Neither a proper investigation was done on Pul's suicide nor the present BJP leadership thought of morality and ethics by installing many more BJP governments in NE India," the hard-hitting letter read.

He said announcing Pema Khandu's name as chief minister before the election is neither the norm nor the tradition of the cadre-based party.

"Thus, I wish Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should try to learn Raj Dharam as the history will judge your deeds."

The 69-year-old resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 general election.

Welcoming Apang's decision, state Congress chief Takam Sanjoy said it reflected true colours of the BJP.

Congress legislator Takam Pario said the BJP applies "use and throw" policy to everyone.

He alleged Apang's resignation is a slap on the BJP's face.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Gegong Apang BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp