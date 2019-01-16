Home Nation

Once an officer, always an officer: In death, slain Major’s love story comes to life

Just before their wedding, Trupti, major's wife was paralysed below the waist, and relegated to a wheelchair.  

Published: 16th January 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Family members and relatives of Major Sashidharan Nair (inset) mourn during his funeral in Pune. Nair was killed in J&K | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the body of Major Sashidharan Nair of the 2/1 Gorkha Rifles was brought to his hometown, Pune, on Sunday, among the many mourners attending his last rites was a young woman in a wheelchair. Her name is Trupti Nair, and she was Major Nair ’s wife.  

Trupti’s physical disability hides a tragic story of love, loss and a promise fulfilled. 

Maj Nair, who wanted to join the army right from his school days, was a 27-year-old Captain when he met Trupti. They were engaged within six months. But soon, Trupti was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a debilitating disease. Just before their wedding, she was paralysed below the waist, and relegated to a wheelchair.  

Major Sashidharan Nair with wife Trupti Nair. (Photo: Facebook)

His friends and relatives advised him to call off the wedding, but he went ahead and “honoured his promise.” 

This tragic love story was revealed on social media by Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat, a serving Armoured Corps officer. “The commitment and the unwavering promise of the officer to his fiance is simply beyond compare or unparalleled,” he recalled. 

According to one report, Nair had spent a month on leave with his family in Pune before he returned to Kashmir and had tried to allay concerns expressed by his wife. “Though Major Nair failed to keep his promise, Mrs Nair is part of the Army family, and we will all do our best to give her the strength to endure this massive loss,” pledged another officer. 

Trupti Nair during the funeral of her martyred husband Major Sashidharan Nair. (Photo: Facebook)

Memories remain
The couple led a happy life and Major Nair, ever the chivalrous officer and gentleman used to take the lady everywhere he went, Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat wrote

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Major Sashidharan Nair Gorkha Rifles

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp