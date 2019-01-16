Home Nation

India needs to be careful about Aadhar info misuse: former national security adviser MK Narayanan

At a seminar on cyber security organized by BCCI and CENERS-K here, he said India is listed among top five nations affected by cyber attacks.

Published: 16th January 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

M K Narayanan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With Aadhar cards becoming ubiquitous, the country needs to marshal its defensive and offensive capabilities, former national security adviser M K Narayanan said on Wednesday.

At a seminar on cyber security organized by BCCI and CENERS-K here, he said India is listed among top five nations affected by cyber attacks.

"The country is on the threshold of a digital age. And the use of Aadhar cards is becoming more ubiquitous every day.

"It is also getting increasingly easier to mask an identity online. Once a code used in a malware comes into the open market, it could be bought and repurposed by hackers and nations across the world," the former West Bengal governor asserted.

Narayanan also said that growing inter-connectivity has effectively demolished the traditional perimeters.

Cyber attackers, he noted, have made inroads into the entire spectrum of critical infrastructure like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, shipping, power and other utilities.

"Businesses in India are among the largest victims of targeted attacks, and with the Internet of Things (IoT) coming into play, the problems would multiply," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhar cards M K Narayanan security BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp