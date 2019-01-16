Home Nation

INLD leader Abhay Chautala meets Mayawati, discusses strategy for Jind Assembly bypoll and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

According to a statement issued by the INLD, Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.

Published: 16th January 2019 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala Wednesday met BSP supremo Mayawati here to discuss poll strategy for the Jind Assembly bypoll and the Lok Sabha elections due shortly.

According to a statement issued by the INLD, Chautala met Mayawati at her residence and discussed poll strategy for the Jind bypoll to be held on January 28.

The two parties have an electoral tie up in Haryana and would together contest the Lok Sabha and the next assembly polls together.

Chautala said in the statement that the bypoll win will be the real birthday gift for Mayawati.

Her birthday was on Tuesday.

It is believed that during the week, Mayawati could meet Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Jogi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhay Chautala Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp