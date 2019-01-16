Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir man, wanted in rash driving case, arrested after 12 years

Harmeet Singh, a resident of the Rajbagh area of Kathua district, was arrested by a police party from the Mansar Morh area in Samba.

By PTI

JAMMU: A man, wanted in a rash driving case, was arrested Wednesday after over a 12-year-long hunt in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of the Rajbagh area of Kathua district, was arrested by a police party from the Mansar Morh area in Samba, a police spokesman said.

Singh was wanted in a case registered against him in 2006 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

He was sent to sub-jail Hiranagar, the spokesman said.

