Lessons for Yogi? Rajasthan government to honour caretakers of stray cows on January 26, August 15

Rajasthan, under the reign of Vasundhara Raje, was the first government to appoint a cow welfare minister in the country.

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government will honour people who adopt and take care of stray cows, on Independence Day and Republic Day, cabinet minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said on Tuesday.

"This order has been issued so that those who genuinely take care of cows stay motivated. It will also encourage others to serve stray cows," he added.

Elaborating further upon the future course of action, Bhaya told media here: "I will also urge the people who have worked for cattle conservation in the past to join us in our programme. My aim is to protect these holy cows. In Hindu Mythology, it is written that every god and goddess reside in cow's body. It is our responsibility to protect it."

Rajasthan, under the reign of Vasundhara Raje, was the first government to appoint a cow welfare minister in the country. The minister's post is now handled by Bhaya.

An increase in grants for cow welfare and better facilities for stray cows also featured in the Congress' election manifesto for Rajasthan. 

In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the government is grappling with the issue of abandoned stray cows grazing on crops. Cows have also been temporarily herded into schools by irate farmers, disrupting classes.

The relocation of cattle to shelters is yet to be completed though the deadline set by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ended on January 10. Offering incentives to those involved in relocating cattle could help speed up the process.

