Mahila Congress in Goa expecting ticket for at least one Lok Sabha seat to woman candidate

By UNI

PANAJI: The Mahila Congress in Goa is expecting that out of two Lok Sabha seats, at least one would be given to a woman candidate to contest.

Speaking to reporters at the party state headquarters in the city on Tuesday, Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee President Pratima Coutinho said, ''We expect at least one seat for the Lok Sabha.''

It could be anyone, either North Goa or South Goa, she said.

When asked about by-elections, she said she had proposed the name of Vaishali Shetgaonkar for the Mandarem constituency and it was upto high command to take a decision.

''I have given the name of Vaishali Shetgaonkar who is the North District President and who has been Sarpanch and Panch. But that matter we have left to the high command. And if she is denied also, she has told me that she will not stop working,'' she said.

Stating that the Mahila Congress was trying to strengthen base of the party, Ms Coutinho said efforts would be made to ensure that 33 per cent was given to women in the next assembly elections.

''We are here to strengthen base. We will see that the in next assembly elections, whenever that will be held, we demand 33 per cent reservation for the women who have worked with us. I will see that there is 33 per cent reservation in the Goa Assembly. Because women leaders have proved to be better legislators, be it Municipalities, Panchayats or Zila Parishad. I am sure our leadership will give them representation. If the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government fails to give 33 per cent reservation to women, we will see that Rahul ji (Congress President) will give 33 per cent reservation to women in the party. As Mr Gandhi has done in Punjab, where he has requested the Chief Minister to give tickets to women, the same will be done in Goa also. You will see lot of good work and active women in the next assembly,'' she said.

Goa has two Lok Sabha seats- North Goa and South Goa.

The state is also to witness by-election to two assembly constituencies -Shiroda and Mandrem.

However, dates for the general election and by-elections are yet to be announced.