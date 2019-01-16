Home Nation

MoS Railways dubs RPF as 'toothless', demands more power for it

Railways MoS Manoj Sinha with RPF DG Arun Kumar pushed for handing over the registration, enquiry and detection of passenger-related crimes on board running trains to the force.

Published: 16th January 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

RPF

Railway Protection Force (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Dubbing the RPF as a "toothless" organisation, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Wednesday strongly pitched for more powers for it even as his senior ministerial colleague Piyush Goyal played down his concerns, asserting that regardless of law they should move on with their work.

Goyal also said an amendment to the existing Railways Act was only a "technicality" and urged the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) to work together to secure railways and passengers.

Speaking at a conference on security of railways, both Sinha and RPF Director General Arun Kumar pushed for handing over the registration, enquiry and detection of passenger-related crimes on board running trains to the force.

Currently, even if a crime is detected by the RPF, the case has to be handed over to the GRP for further enquiry. "RPF is a toothless organisation. It is involved in security but has no powers. Despite ability and efforts, the RPF has not got the powers it deserves. However, it is blamed for everything that happens on railway premises. But the reality is that other than taking care (of railway property), RPF has no real powers. An amendment in the law, I personally feel, is the need of the hour," Sinha said.

However, Goyal asserted that "whether the law is changed or not, whether the GRP does it or the RPF, these are all technicalities. We have to decide that we need to work together to secure passengers. Then law will not come in the way."

The RPF DG also highlighted how his force can leverage its inherent advantage of having an all India jurisdiction to prevent and detect crime in moving trains.

Since the jurisdiction of an RPF posts cuts across jurisdiction of many police stations, it has an advantage of identifying a place of occurrence, quick registration of the case and subsequent detection, Kumar added. "Therefore, we may consider empowering RPF to register, investigate and detect passenger luggage thefts so that the state police can concentrate on checking serious crimes like robbery, dacoity, rape, murder and focus its efforts in the maintenance of law and order in railway premises."

A draft bill for amendment in Railways Act to empower RPF to register, enquire and prosecute cases of passenger luggage theft and crime against women has been approved to be sent to the cabinet for further legislative action," he said.

Kumar also said that the issue of reporting and registration of crime against passengers is a weak link in the security apparatus which affects the service delivery to the passengers. The victim has to run from pillar to post to get his FIR registered without which the criminal justice system would not set in motion, he said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also participating in the conference, suggested to Goyal to start a facility by which passengers can file FIRs online.

"There is no facility for a passenger to file an FIR online. If somebody is travelling by train (and something happens), he need to visit GRP station to get an FIR registered. It will then go to the state, to the district and eventually to the police station concerned. There is no guarantee that he would get justice," the minister said.

"You (Railway Ministry official) need to discuss and decide on this (online FIR). We will provide all possible support from the Ministry of Home Affairs," Singh said, citing the 'crime and criminal tracking network and system' (CCTNS) for the integration of state police work implemented by his ministry.

According to official data, the RPF have arrested 146 person for alleged crime against women and handed over to the GRP and 1,39,422 male passengers were prosecuted for travelling in ladies coaches in 2018.

Special measures were taken to ensure care and protection of distressed children in trains and on railway premises, the DG said, adding the RPF was also instrumental in the rescue of 13091 children in need of care and protection during 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RPF GRP Manoj Sinha MoS Railways Piyush Goyal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp