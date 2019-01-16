Home Nation

No Pakistan delegation coming for Gujarat Vibrant Summit: CM Vijay Rupani

India and Pakistan's diplomatic relations have been strained in recent times over the issue of terrorism.

Published: 16th January 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Wednesday said no delegation from Pakistan would be attending the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Gujarat will host the ninth edition of the annual industry summit 'Vibrant Gujarat' from January 18 to 20 in Gandhinagar.

Earlier, a controversy had erupted when the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), while inviting several global trade bodies for the investors' meet, also extended invitation to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

India and Pakistan's diplomatic relations have been strained in recent times over the issue of terrorism.

On Wednesday, Rupani said, "No delegation from Pakistan was coming for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit."

"There were discussions about it, but it is not true," he told reporters here, but did not elaborate further.

Gujarat Chief Secretary J N Singh had last week said there was nothing wrong in inviting Pakistan's trade body for the summit.

The GCCI had decided to invite global trade bodies during the Gujarat Vibrant Summit and the state government agreed to it.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce is also one of the global trade bodies invited by GCCI.

The Gujarat government has not sent any invitation, Singh said.

The Pakistani trade body had been invited to participate in the 'Global Conclave of International Chambers', one of the events to be held at the summit.

GCCI office-bearers had claimed it was only a "general circular" meant for around 285 global trade bodies, and that the final invitation was to be sent only after scrutiny.

In 2013, a trade delegation from Pakistan had come to Gujarat to take part in the biennial summit.

However, following tension on the border, the delegation left without attending the main event.

Thereafter, no Pakistani delegation was invited for the investor meets held in 2015 and 2017.

The summit was conceptualised in 2003 by Prime Minister Modi when he was the state's chief minister to promote investment in Gujarat.

It focuses on establishing Gujarat as a preferred investment destination in India.

Over the years, the summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to becoming a platform for forging strategic public-private partnerships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat Vibrant Summit Gujarat Vijay Rupani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp